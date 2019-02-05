Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global eucalyptus essential oil market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This eucalyptus essential oil market analysis report segments the market by application (personal care and therapeutics, food and beverage, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, and North America).

Global eucalyptus essential oil market size will grow at a CAGR of more than 6%. The demand for natural products has been increasing due to increasing health concerns among consumers, which has increased the demand for eucalyptus essential oil. Eucalyptus essential oil is an effective antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory agent. Eucalyptus essential oil is antiseptic and antifungal in nature and can cure acne, cold sores, wounds, cuts, and burns. Eucalyptus essential oil-based diffusers and vaporizers are also used as cleansing agents in households.

The shift in consumer focus toward organic products

Organic eucalyptus essential oil products are more expensive than the regular variant owing to relatively high procurement, manufacturing and distribution costs. The additional costs are passed on along the value chain and eventually compensated by end-users as consumers are aware of the benefits offered by organic products and are willing to pay more for these products. The demand for organic essential oils with antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties has been increasing, mostly in the pharma and medical segment because they offer natural remedies with minimal side-effects.

"Europe will account for the highest market share over the forecast period. There is an increase in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits provided by natural and organic products in this region. The demand for eucalyptus essential oil in personal care and therapeutic products is growing owing to high adoption in aromatherapy," says an analyst at Technavio.

Aromatherapy is very popular in medical spas, which operate under full-time, on-site supervision of a licensed healthcare professional. These spas offer comprehensive medical or wellness care in an environment that integrates spa services along with traditional, alternative, and cosmetic medical therapies and treatments. The growing popularity of aromatherapy and other natural remedies such as massages has resulted in the increased consumption of essential oils, including eucalyptus essential oil.

This eucalyptus essential oil industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several eucalyptus essential oil products manufacturers including

Aromaaz International

doTERRA

Lionel Hitchen

PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS

Young Living Essential Oils

