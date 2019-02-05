

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo Group (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined to 1.038 billion euros from 1.428 billion euros in the prior year.



Operating income amounted to 4.190 billion euros, down 11.2% from 4.720 billion euros last year.



Net interest income was 1.738 billion euros, down 5.4% from 1.837 billion euros in the prior year.



Net fee and commission income amounted to 1.959 billion euros, down 9% from the prior year.



In 2019, the Group's net income is expected to grow compared with 2018 as a result of growth in revenues, continuous reduction in operating costs and decrease in the cost of risk. The dividend policy for 2019 envisages the distribution of cash dividends corresponding to a payout ratio of 80% of net income.



