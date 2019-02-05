GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital Advances Its Growth Strategy With New IPO Advisory Client From Germany

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc., (OTCQB: GHHC), a diversified FinTech holding company, today announced the signing of its newwst IPO Advisory client. Adding Aktiv Life AG to its roster of IPO Advisory clients is expected to generate growth for 2019.

Bill Bollander, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, 'We continue to see a robust demand for our IPO Advisory services from a variety of exciting companies overseas seeking access to the U.S. capital markets. With the addition of Aktiv Life AG, we are poised for accelerated growth in 2019.'

Aktiv Life AG is a German-based corporation, which has made built an excellent name for itself as a certified medical device company, especially in the area of product management and product marketing in the healthcare sector. Aktiv Life AG has launched the smallest mobile pain therapy solution for immediate pain. It's a simple and versatile application and is available in all German Pharmacies under the Pharmacy Central Number - PZN 6127807.

Aktiv Life AG sees its core business and focus in the growing markets of health, pain therapies, wellness and sports. Aktiv Life develops and distributes novel products that provide the end consumer with a well-being benefit and to promote health and wellness.

The main target group of the smallest mobile pain therapy continues to be chronic pain patients. Previous experience in this market has shown that the reimbursement of the smallest mobile pain therapy by health care payers is the essential prerequisite for successful market placement.

In addition to the goal of providing pain patients with the smallest mobile pain therapy - without medication side effects, inexpensively or even free of charge - the product management of Aktiv Life AG focuses on innovative products and their marketing, thereby helping people to achieve an improved quality of life.

For additional information, please visit: http://aktiv-life.de.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc., (OTCQB: GHHC) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,'anticipate,'estimate,'expect,'intend,'plan,'project,'prospects,'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,'should,'would,'may,' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 15, 2017, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, including but not limited to the discussion under 'Risk Factors' therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

