Saviynt is expanding its Converge series to EMEA where they will deliver innovation best practices for IGA Modernization and Digital Transformation needs of the Enterprise

Saviynt, the Trust award-winning provider of intelligent, identity-driven security and compliance solutions, announced it will be holding its first Converge conference in EMEA on March 6th, 2019. Converge London 19' is an extension of the successful event series that have been held in the US for the past several years.

"Our global Converge event in Las Vegas last December was a huge success and we have been asked by our customers and partners to hold a region event in EMEA. As we expand our Identity Management platform to meet the growing security challenges that are emerging with new developing threats, holding region events will enable more of our customers, partners and prospects to interact," said Amit Saha, CEO at Saviynt. "Our innovative solutions allow enterprises to launch new customer engagement models that are critical to digital transformation and engaging with regional pier groups is valuable to everyone."

Saviynt Converge London 19' will bring together forward-thinking security leaders, IAM leaders and architects to discuss the future of the Identity Governance industry. The agenda will be focused on ways to tackle paradigm shifts in the world of Identity Management, specifically with regard to the evolution of technology, DevOps, and digital transformation. To review the agenda and see conference details, go to: https://saviynt.com/converge-london19/

"Most of our clients are global and have major operations in EMEA and meeting them in their region shows them Saviynt's commitment to help them secure their business applications and data. With the expansion of demand we have experienced in EMEA, holding this event was an easy decision to make," said Ben Lazar, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Saviynt.

Saviynt partners who are sponsoring the conference include:

Nixu as a Platinum sponsor

as a Platinum sponsor Third Space (OCG) as a Platinum sponsor

(OCG) as a Platinum sponsor Ping Identity as a Gold sponsor

as a Gold sponsor OneLogin as a Gold sponsor

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers organizations to secure applications, data and infrastructure in a unified cloud Identity Governance platform for Cloud (Office 365, AWS, Salesforce, Workday), and Enterprise (SAP, Oracle EBS). Saviynt is pioneering IGA 2.0 by integrating advanced risk analytics and intelligence with fine-grained privilege management. Top global brands leverage Saviynt technology.

