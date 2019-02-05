CROP's Nevada Farm Final Inspection is Done With Licenses Expected to be Issued Shortly

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today final inspection has been completed at its THC cultivation, production, commercial kitchen and extraction facility in Nevada. The final medical and recreational licenses are expected to be granted later this month.

Meanwhile, construction continues there on the 40-acre perimeter wall for outdoor and greenhouse production. The 40-acre outdoor project is expected to cost $500,000 and is forecast to yield 80,000 pounds of high quality, organically grown outdoor cannabis which will be mostly for sale to extractors and for the company's tenant extraction quotas. The project is now 50% paid for.

The company is now accepting off take and supply agreements requests for 2019 harvest.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "With our ultra low cost, organic outdoor focus in Nevada, our tenant farms will provide extractors with cost effective extraction materials giving both CROP and our tenants a significant competitive advantage in Nevada for the 2019 season and beyond."

About CROP

Crop is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol "CROP". CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 1,865 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary apps with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, U.S. and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands. CROP's infrastructure has over 150,000 sq ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

