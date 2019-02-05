sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,94 Euro		-0,20
-0,37 %
WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,42
55,44
16:06
55,42
55,44
16:06
05.02.2019 | 14:29
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Publicis Groupe 2018 FY Results Presentation: Connection Details

INVITATION

PUBLICIS GROUPE

Full Year 2018 Results

Publicis Groupe will release its Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

after the Paris stock market closes.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00am

(Paris time - CET)

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Conference Call

Confirmation Code: 8958859 (EN)

France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

USA: +1 323 794 2423

Audio Webcast
The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on
Publicis Groupe's website and on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9zbsbmks/lan/en (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9zbsbmks/lan/en)

The audio replay will be available for 1 month by dialing:

Replay Passcode: 8958859 (EN)

France: +33 (0)1 70 48 00 94

UK: +44 (0) 207 660 0134

USA: +1 719 457 0820



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)