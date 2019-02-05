Correction refers to the last day of trading in the unit rights and is marked in bold. As from February 6, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by A1M Pharma AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 18, 2019. Instrument: Unit Rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: A1M UR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012230712 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 168268 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from February 6, 2019 Paid subscription units issued by A1M Pharma AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: A1M BTU ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012230720 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 168269 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on+46 8 463 83 00.