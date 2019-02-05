As from February 6, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by A1M Pharma AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 18, 2019. Instrument: Unit Rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: A1M UR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012230712 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 168268 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from February 6, 2019 Paid subscription units issued by A1M Pharma AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: A1M BTU ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012230720 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 168269 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on+46 8 463 83 00.