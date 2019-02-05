MeiraGTx to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MeiraGTx, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday February 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST at the New York Marriott Marquis.

A live webcast of MeiraGTx's presentation and the accompanying presentation materials will be available from the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investors.meiragtx.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with five programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx's initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia and xerophthalmia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

