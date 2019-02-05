sprite-preloader
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 5

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth
Fund Limited		2.2016B61ND55
(UK)		05 February 2019

Date: 05 February 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com


