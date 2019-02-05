

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Redbook data and PMI Service Index for January are the major economic announcement on Tuesday.



Investors are looking for earnings results from major corporates this week and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will host a town hall meeting on Wednesday in Washington D.C.



Asian shares closed the session mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



Initial trend on U.S. Futures Index points to positive opening for Wall Street.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 96 points, the S&P 500 futures were 4.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 26 points.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, reaching new highs for the session. The Dow climbed 175.48 points or 1.7 percent to 25,239.37, the Nasdaq jumped 83.67 points or 1.2 percent to 7,347.54 and the S&P 500 advanced 18.34 points or 0.7 percent to 2,724.87.



On the economic front, Redbook data that tracks weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 5.8 percent.



PMI Service Index for January will be released at 9.45 am ET. Consensus is for 54.2 versus 54.4 in December.



ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for January will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 57.1, down from 57.6 in the previous month.



Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. Several markets in the region, including Shanghai SE Composite Index, were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.



Japanese shares fell after a BoJ official said the yen could jump to 95 per U.S. dollar in the first half of the year and the central bank is running short on ammo. The Nikkei average dropped 39.32 points or 0.19 percent to 20,844.45 while the broader Topix index closed marginally higher at 1,582.88.



Australian markets soared amid strong gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 114.70 points or 1.95 percent to 6005.90, marking the biggest single-day gain since November 2016 and the highest closing level since October last year. The broader All Ordinaries index rallied 1.76 percent to end at 6,068.10.



Australian trade balance figures for December topped forecasts while retail sales numbers came in below expectations. The services sector in Australia fell sharply into contraction in January with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 44.3.



European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is up 49.23 points or 0.98 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 115.92 points or 1.04 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 89.52 points or 1.27 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 68.76 points or 0.75 percent.



Euro Stocks 50, that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently up 0.80 percent.



