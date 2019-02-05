Completed Optimization on Initial 2 Buildings in the UK

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) are pleased to announce that Smartcool have successfully completed installations of their proprietary air-conditioning and heat pump optimization technology for Knight Frank LLP on two large office buildings in the UK, one in London and one in Bristol, with measured results of over 20% energy savings.

Ted Konyi, CEO Smartcool Systems, commented, "Working with Knight Frank has been a great experience. They clearly are committed to playing a significant role in assisting their clients in reducing their carbon footprint through various energy efficiency measures. We have managed to demonstrate significant energy reduction with the two initial projects and have now surveyed an additional 18 buildings on Knight Frank's recommendation. The opportunity for further collaboration in the UK and elsewhere in Knight Frank's world could generate tremendous benefits for both the clients and the environment. We are looking forward to continuing to expand our relationship with Knight Frank and their clients."

David Goatman, Partner and Head of Energy and Sustainability at Knight Frank LLP said, "As one of the leading asset managers of real estate assets in the world we are constantly looking for new ways to improve the resource efficiency of our client's buildings. Smartcool is a very impressive technology and one that we have one installed now in two large UK assets, it is an example of the way in which we seek to utilize best in class technologies to drive positive sustainability outcomes for our assets. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Smartcool and to extend the roll-out of the technology across many more of our assets under management."

About Knight Frank LLP

Knight Frank LLP is the largest privately owned real estate consultancy in the world, headquartered in London, the firm has over 500 offices in 60 countries around the globe.

In the past 12 months, Knight Frank has valued land and buildings valued at circa $1,500 billion, completed property transactions valued at over $100 billion, and we currently manage approx. 750 million square feet of real estate around the world.

At Knight Frank we build long-term relationships, which allow us to provide personalized, clear and considered advice on all areas of property in all key markets. Operating in locations where our clients need us to be, we provide a worldwide service that is locally expert and globally informed.

We believe that inspired teams provide excellent and dedicated client service. Therefore, we have created a workplace where opinions are respected, where everyone is invited to contribute to the success of our business, and where they are rewarded for excellence.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

