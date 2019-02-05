Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTC Pink: ISBG) ("ISBG" or the "Company"), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited announce that its next major CBD product will launch on February 22 and will either be a CBD Tincture product or a CBD Topical Skin Gel/Cream product.

The Company recently successfully launched its initial product, P19 CBD Gummies (live sales are currently underway at www.buyp19.com). February 22 will represent the Company's second product launch in the CBD market segment, with many more expected over coming months.

Based on the sales performance recorded thus far and the expected pace of new product launches, management now anticipates revenues will solidly exceed its prior statement of Q1 revenue expectations for its recently launched Health and Wellness segment of $300K.

"We're thrilled with the traction we are already seeing with our P19 Gummies," noted Terry Williams, CEO of ISBG. "When we roll out our topicals line, we expect to make a big splash because we are shaping a multifaceted strategy with that line, including products targeting joint pain and arthritis, as well as beauty products with healing and regenerative properties for sensitive skin care needs. We are also very excited about our tinctures line given the superior bioavailability of our nano-infusion process."

The Company's strategic partnership with BioPulse Labs ("BioPulse") has helped to drive increased visibility. In addition, ISBG plans to augment its successive product launches by placing key advisors in roles to guide proactive media and digital communications strategies to advance its core "Health and Well Being" messaging agenda.

Mr. Williams continued, "Right now, we are setting ourselves apart from the herd through a diverse and growing product offering powered by the use of nanotechnology for CBD-infusion in our CBD product formulation and the implementation of IoT tagging technology in our next production run of Besado Tequila. There's a ton of excitement ahead!"

About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company's website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

