

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first set of celebrities who will present the coveted Oscar awards this year.



Those 13 stars are Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.



They will be taking the Oscar stage as category presenters on February 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.



In addition, it was announced that Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the Oscars 2019 'In Memoriam' segment.



This year's Oscar award ceremony will be televised live in more than 225 countries on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.



Oscar producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss announced the list.



'We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies', they said.



The Academy said in a statement that producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.



One of the main attractions of this year's Oscar night will be musical performances of the five Original Song nominees.



The Academy also confirmed that there won't be any host for this year's ceremony.



Kevin Hart, who was selected to host earlier, relieved himself from the role in December following a controversy over some homophobic tweets he made years ago.



On Monday, the annual Oscars class photo was taken at the Academy Awards luncheon, featuring this year's 212 nominees, representing 52 films.



