

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - German steel producer Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported preliminary a pre-tax profit of 347.3 million euros in the financial year 2018 compared to 238.0 million euros last year.



For financial year 2019, the company anticipates slight increase in sales to above the 9.5 billion euros mark, compared to 9.3 billion euros in 2018.



It expects pre-tax profit of between 125 million euros and 175 million euros, compared to 347 million euros reported in 2018.



The 2018 annual financial statements are currently being audited by the external auditor and must subsequently be approved by the Supervisory Board.



The key figures for the financial year 2018 and further details will be published, as planned, on February 27, 2019.



