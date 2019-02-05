ADYOULIKE Verified by ABC to JICWEBS Brand Safety Principles

LONDON, Feb 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, ADYOULIKE has been verified to the JICWEBS Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG) Good Practice Principles by independent industry body ABC. The aim of the Good Practice Principles is to enhance transparency in the UK digital display advertising market, ultimately giving brands greater confidence that their advertising will reach the right audience and will not be associated with content that could jeopardise brand reputation.

ADYOULIKE, the global leader in Native Advertising provides AI-driven Native Advertising technology and programmatic buying solutions to brands and publishers. ADYOULIKE's AI-powered semantic targeting ensures campaigns are contextually relevant, while scaling across premium and niche properties. We are the largest in feed native advertising SSP with over 50+ DSP programmatic connections.

As a JICWEBS approved and industry owned Verification Provider, ABC supplies the online media industry with a trusted and robust currency on which media space can be bought and sold. For more information on ABC's Verification Service please go to: www.abc.org.uk/verification/brand-safety

Dale Lovell, Co-Founder at ADYOULIKE commented "By completing the rigorous accreditation we are proud to be JICWEBS verified, reinforcing our commitment to improving standards across the industry and this confirms the company's position as a leader in Native Advertising best practises. ADYOULIKE has set out to deliver non-intrusive seamless, infeed advertising in a transparent marketplace at programmatic scale."

Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC, said: "We are delighted to have verified ADYOULIKE to the JICWEBS Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG) Good Practice Principles. ABC's verification service gives our industry confidence about compliance with JICWEBS industry-agreed standards and raises the bar in the important area of brand safety, a key milestone in the evolution of digital display advertising."

About ADYOULIKE

ADYOULIKE is the global leader in native advertising. Launched in 2011, it is a pioneer in native & video technology, combining user experience, artificial intelligence and semantic targeting to power better ad experiences. THE AYL DEEP NATIVE ADVERTISING SUITE is the most sophisticated native advertising platform in the market, offering bespoke solutions to advertisers and publishers, for content and video distribution at scale. The AYL Exchange is the world's largest Native Advertising Exchange, connecting third-party demand-side platforms (DSPs) with a vast global inventory of premium infeed native advertising in real-time, allowing programmatic native advertising at scale. ADYOULIKE has offices in New York, London, Paris, Munich & Milan.

Accolades for ADYOULIKE include: Best Native / Content Marketing Platform Digiday Technology Awards 2018; Financial Times Fast Track 1000; French Tech 2018; Champion de la Croissance 2018 and Inc. 5000.

About ABC

ABC delivers a stamp of trust for the media industry. We are owned and developed jointly by media owners, advertisers and agencies to set industry-agreed standards for media brand measurement across print, digital and events.

ABC is also a trusted verification provider. We audit media brand measurement data and the adoption of good practice and process to industry-agreed standards.

Established in 1931, ABC was the first UK Joint Industry Currency (JIC) and is a founder member of the International Federation of ABCs.

For more information please visit www.abc.org.uk

For press enquiries, please contact Native Consultancy: Richard Edwards and Sophie Kennedy on 01442 200971 or abcpressoffice@nativethinking.co.uk

About JICWEBS

JICWEBS is the UK's Joint Industry Committee for Web Standards and is made up of the following trade bodies: Association of Online Publishers (AOP), Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) UK, News Media Association, ISBA - the voice of British advertisers - and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA). For more information please visit www.jicwebs.org

About the Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG)

The DTSG comprises representatives from the following sectors of the digital display trading ecosystem: advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand side platforms (DSPs), advertising networks, sales houses, advertising exchanges, supply side platforms (SSPs) and publishers.

