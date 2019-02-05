India Industrial Lubricants Demand is Expected to Reach Around 1,570 Million Litres by 2023: Ken Research

India industrial lubricants market segmentation by origin (mineral, semi-synthetic and synthetic lubricants), by type of industrial lubricants (hydraulic oil, metal working fluids, industrial gear oils, turbine oils, compressor oils, industrial greases and others), by industrial end use (construction, mining and off-highway equipment; iron and non-iron production; general manufacturing, textile and chemicals; engineering equipment, automotive sector, power generation, cement and others), by type of distribution channel (direct sales and dealer network),by regional sales (north, south, east and west) and by basis of packaging (barrels, drums and tanker load; and smaller packs); Company Profile of Major Players (IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Shell India, Gandhar Lubes, Gulf Petrochem (IPOL), Apar Industries and others)

Key Trends

Construction and mining activities to boost demand for industrial lubricants to be utilized towards heavy equipment machineries in India .

. Increasing demand of specialized industrial oils including cutting oils, chain oils, hydraulic oils, corrosion preventives, cleaners and heat treaters are potential industrial sub-segments with better prices as well as margins.

Strict regulations imposed by the government bodies towards environment protection are further anticipated to augment the demand for bio-based lubricants in India .

India has been emerging as one of the leading producers of the key industrial ores and minerals. With more equipment being put into action, the higher will be the demand for industrial lubricants for efficient and productive operation of mining equipment as they are used under extreme temperature and pressure conditions which would require regular lubrication. Also, mining operations in the eastern mining belt which were witnessed to stop before are now getting recovered as a result of which, possible mining recovery could be a significant volume driver in the future.

Among different type of industrial lubricants, gear and compressor oil lubes are emerging in India. Apart from that, lube manufacturers are in progress to develop and establish low-cost manufacturing platforms that would support mass production in the near future. Growing demand for industrial greases towards major industrial applications to maintain smooth working of machines is another key factor. Energy efficiency, extended maintenance intervals, increased thermal stress, reduced sump sizes, higher operating loads and speeds are some of the leading drivers which will also boost the demand for both synthetic as well as semi-synthetic lubes in future.

New Manufacturing Bases: General manufacturing businesses in India are further estimated to increase in the near future, especially the manufacturing processes of electronic components owing to its rising demand among the country's population. The government of India in January, 2018 has approved a total of 18 electronic manufacturing clusters in 12 states of India and another 90 manufacturing units have been booked towards seeking approval. New establishments would create a positive demand on the utilization of industrial lubricants to increase the efficiency as and output of machines used in the electronic manufacturing processes.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "India Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - Expected Tailwinds from Construction, Automotive and Tire Manufacturing along with Surging Penetration from International Companies" believe that developing industrial lubricants for construction and mining based applications, improving sales and promotion/advertising of lubricants, introducing facilities for refining of used oil, recycling and effective disposal of lubricants, focusing towards improving logistics infrastructure and by investing in R&D will aid the industrial lubricants market in India. The market is expected to register positive CAGR of 5.0% in terms of revenue and 4.6% in terms of sales volume during the forecasted period FY'2018-FY'2023E.

Key Segments Covered:

By Origin

Mineral based Lubricants

Semi-Synthetic Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

By Type of Industrial Lubricants

Hydraulic Oil

Metal Working Fluids

Industrial Gear Oils

Turbine Oils

Compressor Oils

Industrial Greases

Others (Synthetic gear lubricants, synthetic EP gear lubricants, synthetic polyglycol gear lubricants, compound gear lubricants, and food grade gear lubricants)

By Industrial End Use

Construction, mining and off-highway equipment

Iron and non-iron production

General manufacturing, textile & chemicals

Engineering equipment

Automotive sector

Power generation

Cement

Others (plastic, paper and pulp and steel)

By Type of Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Dealer Network

By Regional Sales

North

South

East

West

By Basis of Packaging

Barrels, Drums and Tanker load

Smaller Packs

Key Target Audience:

Plastic Manufacturers

Metal Working Companies

Auto And Auto Component Manufacturers

Construction Companies

Textile Companies

Cement Companies

Mining Companies

Paper and Pulp Manufacturers

Power Generation Companies

Steel Manufacturers

Food & Beverage Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - FY'2013-FY'2018

FY'2013-FY'2018 Forecast Period - FY'2018-FY2023E

(FY refers to fiscal year ending 31st March of every year; E refers to Estimated Numbers)

Companies Covered:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Shell India

Gandhar Lubes

Exxon Mobil

Raj Lubricants

Gulf Petrochem (IPOL)

Apar Industries

Balmer and Lawrie

Castrol

Total (Company)

Savita Oil

Valvoline cumins

GS Caltex

Gulf Oil Lubricants

Veedol Lubricants (Tide Water Oil)

Others (Universal Halwasiya Group - UHG, Chemoleum, Fuch, Kluber, Starol and remaining local manufacturers)

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

India Industrial Lubricants Market Overview and Genesis

India Industrial Lubricants Market Ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis in India Industrial Lubricants Market

Industrial Lubricants Market India Industrial Lubricants Market Size, FY'2013-FY'2018

India Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation, FY'2018

Regulatory Landscape in India Industrial Lubricants Market

Industrial Lubricants Market Trends and Developments in India Industrial Lubricants Market

Industrial Lubricants Market Issues and Challenges in India Industrial Lubricants Market

Industrial Lubricants Market End User Analysis in India Industrial Lubricants Market

Industrial Lubricants Market Competitive Landscape in India Industrial Lubricants Market

Industrial Lubricants Market India Industrial Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY'2018-FY'2023E

Analyst Recommendation in India Industrial Lubricants Market

