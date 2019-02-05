Closing out 2018 with record growth, Bynder cements status as global DAM powerhouse

BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2019, the global leader in digital asset management (DAM), is proud to announce a strong finish to a year of significant company growth. After beginning 2018 with the strategic acquisition of Webdam in February, Bynder finished the year with a company-best Q4 driven by product updates, a rapidly growing client base, a hugely successful OnBrand event and the introduction of a new Chief Product Officer, Kevin Broom, to the executive team. In 2018, Bynder experienced nearly 30% year-over-year growth in new clients secured, in addition to a 40% increase in annual recurring revenue compared to 2017.



Highlights from Q4 2018 include:

Customer wins - In addition to expanding relationships with existing accounts, Bynder welcomed a total of 115 new clients worldwide in Q4, providing an impressive finish to an already record-breaking year of company growth. With these additions, Bynder now powers digital asset management for over 1,500 brands worldwide.

- In October, Bynder hosted its fourth annual (https://conference.onbrand.me/) event, a cutting-edge gathering of marketing and branding professionals from leading global brands. Boasting an astounding 1500% growth in attendance since its 2015 kickoff and notable speakers from National Geographic, Amazon, Refinery29 and TOMS, OnBrand 2018 cemented its status as Europe's leading branding conference. Following its own successful event, Bynder also presented at (http://onboard.amsterdam/) alongside other cutting-edge companies including IBM, hp and Netflix. Company growth and culture - In Q4, Kevin Broom joined Bynder as Chief Product Officer, bringing over 20 years of executive experience in product, tech and global operations. Stationed in New York, Kevin will manage all product and technology initiatives globally.

"It has been an unprecedented year of growth at Bynder. Even as the company grows, we never lose sight of our mission to inspire creativity and collaboration by providing brands with a platform that powers their organization," says Bob Hickey, COO of Bynder. "We remain committed to working closely with our clients to offer a superior solution that works for them. 2019 is poised to be an extremely exciting year for our company and technology, and we can't wait to continue building on this momentum."

