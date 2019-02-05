Acorn Income Fund - Appointment of Director

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Appointment of Director

5 February 2019

The Board of Acorn Income Fund Limited is pleased to announce that Mr Nigel Sidebottom has been appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Sidebottom was until recently the Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Closed Ended Funds at Premier Asset Management, the parent company of the Company's investment manager. In accordance with the AIC Code of Corporate Governance, the Board will therefore deem Mr Sidebottom to be a Non-independent Director.

Ms Helen Green, Chairman, said "I am delighted that Nigel has agreed to join the Board. We believe that retaining Nigel's wealth of experience in closed-ended funds, and Acorn in particular following his retirement from Premier, will be valuable to shareholders".

Mr Sidebottom has a beneficial holding of 4366 Ordinary shares and 5205 ZDP shares in the Company.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13 (1), the Company discloses that there are no directorships held by Mr Sidebottom in publicly quoted companies in the five years prior to appointment.

There is no information required to be disclosed in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.13 (2) to (6).

For further information about this announcement, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration

Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary +44 1481 745 498