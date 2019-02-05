sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 05.02.2019

05.02.2019 | 15:28
Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

London, February 5

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

5 February 2019

Acorn Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 5.20 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 5% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Ex-Dividend Date14 March 2019

Record Date15 March 2019

Payment Date29 March 2019

Dividend per Share5.20 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)


For information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498

Premier Asset Management
Henry Pollard + 44 (0) 1483 400465


