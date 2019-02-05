Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, February 5
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
5 February 2019
Acorn Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 5.20 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 5% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Ex-Dividend Date14 March 2019
Record Date15 March 2019
Payment Date29 March 2019
Dividend per Share5.20 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498
Premier Asset Management
Henry Pollard + 44 (0) 1483 400465