Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) CEO Kaan Terzioglu stated that Huawei has been a reliable business partner and the partnership is set to continue.

Terzioglu mentioned that the 21st century is built on personal data processing: "Processing personal data without consent, digital imperialism shuts in individuals on every ground by and manipulates decisions at scale. The problem is not just about personal data privacy, it's also about just 'a couple of global companies' desire to stay in power."

Turkcell CEO mentioned that security vulnerability claims against Huawei cannot be evaluated in isolation from the current developments in the market.

"It wouldn't be right to evaluate Huawei's current situation by ignoring the competition in the smart phone market and the conflict of which company will lead 5G. You may recall that last year another smartphone company faced unfavorable news. As you can see, whenever an 'unexpected' company gets ahead, they are confronted. No one should expect us to act on uncorroborated claims. Turkcell will continue to work with its long-time business partner Huawei," he added.

"We are ready for all kinds of risks"

Terzioglu stated that the recent developments have once again proved the importance of Turkcell's initiatives on local and national technology developments as: "Data security remains as a top priority national security issue globally. We have witnessed many failures of Western companies in securing personal data. There still are ongoing cases and investigations on this specific topic. Consequently, we are completely aware of potential risks. We have been and always will be cautious about our business partnerships. We are very well prepared in regardless of where we buy the technology whether it is from a Chinese, European or an American company. We have the necessary means to secure our networks and our customer's data."

