Research on Global Markets - A Brand New Syndicated Research Arm From Netscribes

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netscribes, a force to reckon with in the world of Market Intelligence, has further strengthened its portfolio by launching a new brand - Research on Global Markets - as it's syndicated research arm.

Research on Global Markets is positioned as the online publisher for syndicated market research reports from the parent company. It has a new e-commerce website where one can find a gamut of global, regional, as well as country level market research reports, listed under the Report Store.

The platform has been designed to provide an optimum user-friendly experience, with improved navigation and functionalities. It is a fully-responsive platform aiding a seamless transition from desktop to mobile browsing.

With the objective to help users quickly get what they need, some of the features that have been added on the platform are:

Product filters that enable users to easily narrow down and find the content on the website by selecting relevant categories or typing keywords in the search bar.

that enable users to easily narrow down and find the content on the website by selecting relevant categories or typing keywords in the search bar. Samples can be downloaded on a single click from the report store.

can be downloaded on a single click from the report store. Rapid response chat functionality allows users to communicate with an industry expert for any kind of assistance.

Beyond all the above features, the platform also boasts of a rich Media and Collaterals section where several insightful whitepapers, case studies, and infographics are available for viewing and downloading for free.

Research on Global Markets' e-commerce platform is updated in real time with new market research reports and thought leadership content, and those in pursuit of industry insights are encouraged to explore the platform.

About Research on Global Markets

Owned by Netscribes, Research on Global Markets is the go-to platform for global professionals looking for credible and transparent research on developed and emerging markets. We set ourselves apart from other online market research publishers with our focused coverage, commitment to data authenticity, simple licensing, and complete user privacy.

