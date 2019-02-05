Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 7.2% China Everbright Intl. 6.4% National Grid 5.6% Pennon Group 5.0% Enbridge 4.5% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.5% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 4.2% OPG Power Ventures 3.9% China Longyuan Power Group 3.7% EcoRodovias 3.4% Atlantica Yield 3.3% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 2.9% SSE PLC 2.7% Metro Pacific Investments 2.7% Greencoat UK Wind 2.7% Pattern Energy Group 2.4% Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund 2.3% Drax Group 2.2% TransAlta Renewables 2.1% DP World 2.1%





At close of business on 31 January 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 7.7% Multi Utilities 18.4% Ports 2.1% Renewable Energy 27.0% Telecoms infrastructure 2.8% Water & Waste 21.8% Toll roads 4.8% Gas 10.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 4.9% 100.0%