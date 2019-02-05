sprite-preloader
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, February 5

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 January 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)7.2%
China Everbright Intl.6.4%
National Grid5.6%
Pennon Group5.0%
Enbridge4.5%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.5%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.2%
OPG Power Ventures3.9%
China Longyuan Power Group3.7%
EcoRodovias3.4%
Atlantica Yield3.3%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund2.9%
SSE PLC2.7%
Metro Pacific Investments2.7%
Greencoat UK Wind2.7%
Pattern Energy Group2.4%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.3%
Drax Group2.2%
TransAlta Renewables2.1%
DP World2.1%


At close of business on 31 January 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £53.0 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity7.7%
Multi Utilities18.4%
Ports2.1%
Renewable Energy27.0%
Telecoms infrastructure2.8%
Water & Waste21.8%
Toll roads4.8%
Gas10.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets4.9%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America21.3%
China20.0%
Latin America12.7%
United Kingdom14.7%
Global10.5%
India4.0%
Europe (excluding UK)3.2%
Asia (excluding China)6.6%
Middle East2.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets4.9%
100.0%

