

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland manufacturing output declined for the third straight month in December, survey data from the Central Statistics Office reported on Tuesday.



On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output slid 14.2 percent in December after a 9.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Manufacturing output dropped 18.9 percent year-on-year in December after a fall of 12.6 percent in November. In October, the output rose 4.9 percent.



Industrial production tumbled 13.5 percent month-on-month in December after an 8.9 percent fall in November. Compared to the same month a year ago, production shrunk 17.8 percent after an 11.3 percent drop in the previous month.



