Zycus, a leading global provider of comprehensive and end-to-end Source-to-Pay software suite has announced that Ahold Delhaize has selected Zycus' software solutions to support their procurement transformation.

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world's largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-Commerce. Its family of great, local brands serves more than 50 million customers each week in Europe, the United States, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 370,000 associates in more than 6,700 grocery and specialty stores.

As part of the partnership with Zycus, Ahold Delhaize has licensed Zycus' Source-to-Pay suite that includes eSourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Supplier Management.

"Like many of our customers, Ahold Delhaize was looking for a comprehensive platform that would simplify their processes and provide an efficient user experience," said Dixit Jasani, VP Sales, Zycus Inc. "We are delighted with this partnership and look forward to be working with their team."

About Ahold Delhaize

About Zycus Inc.

Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite. The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both operational and strategic aspects of procurement eProcurement, e-Invoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, and Project Management. To learn more about Zycus, visit http://www.zycus.com/

