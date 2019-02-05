Andrew Wyse Joins Calero to Lead Expanding EMEA Business

Company continues to invest in EMEA to support growth momentum

ROCHESTER, New York, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software, today announced the appointment of Andrew Wyse as Managing Director of EMEA. The announcement comes as the company continues its aggressive investment and expansion into Europe. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"Our European business is growing rapidly in response to our increased investment. I am very excited to announce Andrew's appointment as Managing Director of EMEA, with responsibilities for Sales, Marketing and Operations in that region. I am confident that his extensive experience and knowledge of the EMEA market will ensure that we continue to create significant business value for both our European customers as well as our multi-national customers with operations in Europe," said Joe Pajer, Calero President and CEO.

Wyse will report to Pajer, and will be part of Calero's Executive Leadership Team. He will be responsible for growing Calero's EMEA business and supporting North American clients with a European presence.

Prior to joining Calero, Wyse was Senior Vice-President of Sales at PayWizard Group, PLC where he was responsible for Global Sales and drove new deals with Tier 1 media enterprises in APAC, Middle East and Europe. He also served as President of Global Sales and Operations for Airwide Solutions, where he led a globally distributed sales, delivery and support team addressing the messaging needs of the world's largest wireless carriers. While there, he doubled revenue before the company was successfully sold. Wyse brings over 20 years in international business and sales leadership roles within the tech sector, and has held various C-level and senior leadership roles throughout his career. Read full bio.

The company continues to invest in top talent to support the record growth it has achieved over the past year and to sustain that momentum throughout 2019 and beyond.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

