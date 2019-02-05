Twelve EPAM Experts Named Sitecore Most Valuable Professional

Elite Distinction Awarded for Exceptional Contributions to the Sitecore Community

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development solutions, today announced that Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software, has awarded 12 EPAM employees as Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs).

The honorees are:

Kelly Brennan , one of only 18 Commerce MVPs

, one of only 18 Commerce MVPs David Mead , one of only 74 Ambassador MVPs

, one of only 74 Ambassador MVPs Brent Pinkstaff , Chris Williams , Dmytro Shevchenko, Paul Urban , Zachary Kniebel , Aliaksandr Smahin, Kyle Kingsbury , Jose Dominguez , Joseph Bissol and Tony Mamedbekov, ten of 186 Technology MVPs worldwide

Now in its 13th year, Sitecore's MVP program recognizes exceptional professionals from the Sitecore community who actively share their expertise of Sitecore products to advance the future of customer experience and drive organizational change. A distinguished group of 315 Sitecore experts from the more than 12,000 certified developers and more than 20,000 active community participants, Sitecore MVPs' are awarded for the quality, quantity, and level of impact of the contributions they make by sharing their product expertise and mastery of the Sitecore platform with other Sitecore partners and customers.

"This year marks the most Sitecore MVPs that EPAM has ever been awarded. I'm excited and proud of how much our team and Sitecore expertise has grown along with the fast growth of our company," said David Mead, Director of Technology and Head of Sitecore Competency Center, EPAM. "Sitecore continues to be a key partner for EPAM, helping us bring our customers' digital strategies to life through engaging and sophisticated digital platforms."

Over the last 12 years, EPAM's 450+ Sitecore professionals have delivered large-scale, digital marketing solutions for some of the largest global enterprises. As one of Sitecore's elite Platinum Partners in the US and the UK and an Implementation Partner in APAC, EPAM's work with its customers - GE Healthcare Life Sciences and Southern Phone Company - was recognized with two 2018 Sitecore Experience Awards.

"The Sitecore community is renown as a place where members can easily collaborate and benefit from the vision and technical knowledge of one another," said Pieter Brinkman, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Sitecore. "Within this community, MVPs set the standard of excellence for product expertise, enthusiasm, and willingness to donate time and energy to help customers and partners realize the full power of the Sitecore platform. Their passion is instrumental to the ongoing success of the Sitecore ecosystem."

The Sitecore Experience Platform combines web content management, omnichannel digital delivery, insights into customer activity and engagement, and strategic digital marketing tools into a single, unified platform. Sitecore Experience Commerce natively integrates content and commerce so brands can fully personalize and individualize the end-to-end shopping experience before, during, and after the transaction. Both platforms capture in real time every minute interaction-and intention-that customers and prospects have with a brand across digital and offline channels. The result is that Sitecore customers are able to use the platform to engage with prospects and customers in a highly personalized manner, earning long-term customer loyalty.

For more information about EPAM's Sitecore expertise, visit www.epam.com/sitecore. Information about Sitecore's MVP program can be found here: http://mvp.sitecore.com.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722474/EPAM_Logo.jpg