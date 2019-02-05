EarthWater, PLC: EarthWater Presenting Sponsor & Official Water of The 2019 Miss Earth USA Pageant

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2019 / EarthWater, a health and wellness company which produces high-alkaline, mineral infused water and mineral supplement products, is proud to announce its roles as Presenting Sponsor & Official Water of the 2019 Miss Earth USA Pageant, www.missearthusa.com, on June 30, 2019, LIVE from South Point Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV.

Miss Earth USA is the national preliminary to the top-ranking Miss Earth International Pageant in the Philippines. Known as 'beauties for a cause,' the mission of Miss Earth USA is to support women as they lead their communities in environmental responsibility, while engaging in fashion, modeling and media opportunities. View the 2018 Pageant here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4-z4uyOLsw&t=1435s.

Nearing its 20th year, Miss Earth is recognized as the most relevant beauty event in the world, featuring representatives from nearly 100 countries at its annual ceremonies promoting environmental awareness. National delegates dedicate their year to environmentalism and ecotourism in their home countries and spend four weeks impacting the annual international host country. Activities include environmental projects for children, tree plantings, street campaigns, coastal clean ups, speaking engagements, media appearances, environmental fairs, and eco-fashion shows. The winner of Miss Earth is the spokesperson for the Miss Earth Foundation, with involvement in global organizations including the United Nations Environment Programme, Climate Reality Leadership Corps, Greenpeace and the World Wildlife Foundation. The current Miss Earth is Nguyen Phuong Khanh of Vietnam, crowned on November 3, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. http://www.missearth.tv/



Yashvi Aware 2018 Miss Earth USA with CJ Comu - EarthWater Founder/CEO

EarthWater Founder/CEO, CJ Comu stated, 'It is a pleasure to be back as the Presenting Sponsor and Official Water of Miss Earth USA again this year. These amazing women have worked hard on their personal careers and their mission statements to help make planet earth a better place.'

'We're honored to welcome EarthWater back as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2019 Miss Earth USA pageant in Las Vegas and are grateful they have continuously engaged in partnership opportunities for our state and national delegates. Their products are a perfect match for our ladies to stay hydrated and healthy while enjoying their busy lifestyles,' stated Laura Clark, National Director Miss Earth USA.

About Miss Earth USA

About EarthWater

EarthWater is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural organic trace minerals mined from deep within the earth's surface. These minerals are composed of 'Fulvic and Humic' and have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities that can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold on www.earthwater.com. 'Follow,' "Like," and "Share" our social media pages @earthwaterhq. Please direct inquiries to info@earthwater.com or visit www.EarthWater.com.

