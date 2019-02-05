BizClik Media Announces Publication of February Edition of Supply Chain Digital

NORWICH, England, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Norfolk-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its February edition of Supply Chain Digital.

This month's magazine takes an exclusive look at the transformation of the supply chain and procurement landscape and how technology and data are the key drivers.

The cover story for this issue is an exclusive feature with Johan Reventberg, President, EMEA at JDA Software. He explores the challenges and the complexity of the ever-increasing digitisation of the supply chain and procurement function.

As companies all over the world seek to provide an 'Amazon-like' experience for both customers and suppliers alike, technology and data has proven to be key.

"Digitisiation is literally what everyone is talking about and its making companies as the question as to how they can embrace digital in order to move forward," says Reventberg.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Mike Landry, Senior Supply Chain Management Consultant at Genpact, believes that the retail supply chains of the future shouldn't be constrained by the past. The key to the supply chain of the future is agility.

"The good news is that the changing face of technology is inspiring agility. It's changing and allowing companies to have a new perspective on the supply chain," says Landry.

One of the most significant technologies in the manufacturing supply chain space today is artificial intelligence (AI), but what will its true impact be? In an exclusive feature, Ed Cross, Executive Director of Odesma, explores how AI could be the most important piece in the puzzle for companies looking to monitor and understand data to generate greater efficiency in the value chain.

As Brexit looms closer and finances becoming increasingly tighter, supply chain personnel at all levels need to understand how they can manage supply chains more effectively. Chris Robertson, UK CEO of Creditsafe, looks at how successful and effective management of the supply chain is more important than ever before.

Finally, Supply Chain Digital looks at the top 10 procurement professionals, as ranked by CIPS Procurement Power List.

Don't forget to read our exclusive digital reports on AB InBev, Drexel University Procurement Services, OSM Maritime Group and Creation Technologies.

The issue can be read here.

