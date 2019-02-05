As from February 6, 2019, AB Fastator will change short name to FASTAT. Company name: AB Fastator -------------------------------------- New short name: FASTAT -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009994429 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 87683 -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.