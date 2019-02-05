Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, February 5
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 January 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|11.28
|Sberbank
|9.44
|Novatek
|8.48
|Gazprom
|7.14
|PZU
|4.31
|X5 Retail Group
|4.21
|Turkiye Petrol Rafinerie
|3.79
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|3.72
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|3.70
|Turkcell Lletisim Hizmetleri
|3.50
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 January 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|61.94
|Poland
|19.73
|Turkey
|16.93
|Hungary
|2.94
|Romania
|1.57
|Greece
|1.01
|Czech
|1.33
|Kuwait
|0.86
|Other European
|1.34
|Cash & Equivalents
|-7.65