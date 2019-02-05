BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 11). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 11.

(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 96,012,316 97.65 2,314,773 2.35 12,590 Resolution 2 98,310,748 99.99 13,585 0.01 15,346 Resolution 3 98,327,089 100.00 0 0.00 12,590 Resolution 4 98,194,333 99.87 125,626 0.13 19,720 Resolution 5 98,316,489 100.00 3,470 0.00 19,720 Resolution 6 98,316,489 100.00 3,470 0.00 19,720 Resolution 7 98,316,489 100.00 3,470 0.00 19,720 Resolution 8 98,914,312 99.87 130,021 0.13 15,346 Resolution 9 98,084,751 99.99 10,264 0.01 244,664 Resolution 10 98,316,593 99.99 6,122 0.01 16,964 Resolution 11 98,317,907 100.00 0 0.00 21,772 Resolution 12 98,299,660 99.98 18,247 0.02 21,772 Resolution 13 98,308,999 99.98 16,991 0.02 13,689 Resolution 14 97,501,356 99.16 825,733 0.84 12,590

5 February 2019