Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.02.2019 | 16:37
PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 5

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 11). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 11.
(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 14) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 196,012,31697.652,314,7732.3512,590
Resolution 298,310,74899.9913,5850.0115,346
Resolution 398,327,089100.0000.0012,590
Resolution 498,194,33399.87125,6260.1319,720
Resolution 598,316,489100.003,4700.0019,720
Resolution 698,316,489100.003,4700.0019,720
Resolution 798,316,489100.003,4700.0019,720
Resolution 898,914,31299.87130,0210.1315,346
Resolution 998,084,75199.9910,2640.01244,664
Resolution 1098,316,59399.996,1220.0116,964
Resolution 1198,317,907100.0000.0021,772
Resolution 1298,299,66099.9818,2470.0221,772
Resolution 1398,308,99999.9816,9910.0213,689
Resolution 1497,501,35699.16825,7330.8412,590

5 February 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire