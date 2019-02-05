Neo Industrial Plc: Invitation to Neo Industrial's briefing of the 2018 year-end report release

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC INVESTOR NEWS 05 FEBRUARY 2019 at 5:35 PM

Invitation to Neo Industrial's briefing of the 2018 year-end report release

Neo Industrial publishes its year-end report release for the year 2018 on Tuesday 12 February 2019 at 10.00 AM.

A briefing for investors, analysts and media will be arranged at the same time in Hyvinkää, Finland.



BRIEFING

Time: Tuesday 12 February 2019, at 10.00 AM.

Place: Villatehdas, meeting room Värttinä, Kankurinkatu 4-6, 05800 Hyvinkää

The briefing will be held in Finnish. Presentation materials can be found on the company website after the event. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance, latest on Friday 08 February 2019 at 3 PM.

Welcome!



Ralf Sohlström

Managing Director



Additional information and registration:

Communications Manager Riina Silvennoinen

riina.silvennoinen@neoindustrial.fi

Tel. +358 207 200 395

www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.