Maxwell Technologies will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tesla. The company specializes in supercapacitors.U.S. electric car maker Tesla has announced a plan to take over California-based battery specialist Maxwell Technologies, which specializes in supercapacitors. Although the company's technology is not yet ready for commercial production, it is considered a possible energy storage of the future, as it would make a much faster charging possible. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019 or shortly thereafter, Maxwell Technologies said in a statement. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...