Edison Investment Research - Technology - DATAGROUP: DATAGROUP recorded another strong year of growth with revenue increasing by 22%, including 3.3% organic growth, or 6% when adjusting for discontinued activities from acquisitions. The recent acquisitions of ikb Data, HanseCom and ALMATO all performed well. During the year the group won its largest ever contract worth high double-digit million euros. This deal, with NRW Bank, was only attainable due to the ikb Data acquisition. With the shares having drifted back c 25% over the last year the rating looks increasingly attractive at c 8x EBITDA.ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...