New Destiny Mining Corp.: Diamond Drilling and Trenching / Test Pitting Work Permit Received for the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, Southern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2019 / New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the "Company" or "NED") is pleased to announce a multi-year work permit has been received for the Company's Treasure Mountain Silver Base Metal - Precious Metal Property, located in southern British Columbia. The permit allows for up to 11 drill pads and up to 10 trench / test pit sites in the east-northeast regions of the property. The permit covers areas of gold, silver and copper mineralization. The property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain Property of Nicola Mining Inc. which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine. Company and reported historic highlights for the Treasure Mountain Silver Property include:

11.3 & 8.81 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in grab samples from the east and northeast regions (News Release of July 26, 2018).

Historic (1913 & 1937) chip and channel samples in northeast region reported to include 4.11 g/t gold over 0.9 meters and 9.6 g/t gold over 0.18 meters.

Historic (2011) rock dump grab samples near an adit in north-central region reported to return 6.5, 7.4 and 11.9% zinc.

Multiple types of mineralization including polymetallic veins, gold bearing quartz veins and porphyry / porphyry-related.



(To view the full-size image, please click here)

Occurrences with silver, gold, lead, zinc, copper and / or molybdenum are reported in various regions of the Treasure Mountain Silver Property. The multi-year work permit covers two target areas within the Treasure Mountain Silver Property. One target area is within the northeast region of the property in an area of reported gold bearing quartz veins. A quartz grab sample collected by the Company during 2018 in this area returned 11.3 g/t gold. The second target area is within the east region of the property in the area of the Superior (Lucky Todd) copper-gold occurrence. A porphyry dyke grab sample collected by the Company during 2018 at this occurrence returned 8.81 g/t gold. Another 2018 sample in this target area returned 0.894 % copper and 45 g/t silver. The permit is for both mechanical trenching / test pitting (up to 10 sites) and for diamond drilling (up to 11 sites). The permit was received by the Company's option partner, Ximen Mining Corp., the mineral tenure rights holder.

The Treasure Mountain Silver Property of NED partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain Property of Nicola Mining Inc. which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine (TSXV: NIM). The Treasure Mountain Silver Property is also located approximately 37 kilometers southwest of the Shovelnose Gold Property of Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSXV: WHN). Westhaven Ventures recently reported a diamond drill intersection of 8.95 g/t gold and 65.47 g/t silver over 46.2 meters (core length) at the Shovelnose Property.

Readers are warned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

