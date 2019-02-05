Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 5 February 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 28,003 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.0000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.5952

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,078,473 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,078,473 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

5 February 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2556 25.55 16:29:31 London Stock Exchange 3016 25.65 15:28:49 London Stock Exchange 928 25.80 15:26:08 London Stock Exchange 2471 25.80 15:26:08 London Stock Exchange 187 25.80 14:28:01 London Stock Exchange 2838 25.80 14:28:01 London Stock Exchange 3413 25.80 14:28:01 London Stock Exchange 3390 26.00 12:02:28 London Stock Exchange 2642 25.40 11:20:09 London Stock Exchange 6562 25.15 10:10:58 London Stock Exchange

