Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
PR Newswire

Capita plc - Appointment of External Auditor

PR Newswire

London, February 5

Capita plc

05thFebruary 2019

Appointment of External Auditor

Capita plc (the "Company") announces that, following the conclusion of a formal, competitive tender process overseen by the Company's Audit and Risk Committee, the Board of the Company has approved the re-appointment of KPMG as its auditor.

KPMG were appointed as auditor in August 2010 and would be subject to mandatory rotation in 2030.

The re-appointment of KPMG as auditor is subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2019.

Enquiries

Capita plc
Francesca Todd
Group Company Secretary
Phone: 020 7202 0641 Email: Francesca.Todd@capita.co.uk

Investor Relations

Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations
Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations Director
Phone: 0207 654 2220 Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media Enquiries

Capita Press Office Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


© 2019 PR Newswire