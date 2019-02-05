Capita plc - Appointment of External Auditor

Capita plc

05thFebruary 2019

Appointment of External Auditor

Capita plc (the "Company") announces that, following the conclusion of a formal, competitive tender process overseen by the Company's Audit and Risk Committee, the Board of the Company has approved the re-appointment of KPMG as its auditor.

KPMG were appointed as auditor in August 2010 and would be subject to mandatory rotation in 2030.

The re-appointment of KPMG as auditor is subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2019.

