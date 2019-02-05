WAVESTONE: Kepler Cheuvreux initiates coverage of Wavestone

Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company specialized in research, execution and advisory services, has initiated the equity research coverage of Wavestone with a report entitled "Yours digitally".
Wavestone is also covered by Portzamparc and Oddo BHF.
The financial report released on January 31, 2019, by Kepler Cheuvreux is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under « Research Public Access ».
Next event: 2018/19 annual revenue: Thursday, April 25, 2019, after Euronext market closing.
About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.
