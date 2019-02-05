sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

81,89 Euro		+0,50
+0,61 %
WKN: A1CZTX ISIN: US12503M1080 Ticker-Symbol: C67 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,35
89,90
14.09.18
05.02.2019 | 18:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cboe Global Markets Reports January 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported January monthly trading volume at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME


January

January

%

December

%

2019

2018

Chg

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Trading Days

21

21


19


Total Volume

154,273

189,841

-18.7%

165,150

-6.6%

Total ADV

7,346

9,040

-18.7%

8,692

-15.5%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Trading Days

21

21


20


Total Volume

4,948

7,352

-32.7%

6,212

-20.4%

Total ADV

236

350

-32.7%

311

-24.1%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Trading Days

21

21


19


Total Volume

26,908

27,156

-0.9%

30,579

-12.0%

Total ADV

1,281

1,293

-0.9%

1,609

-20.4%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Trading Days

22

22


19


Total Notional Value

€ 200,531

€ 220,638

-9.1%

€ 176,619

13.5%

Total ADNV

€ 9,115

€ 10,029

-9.1%

€ 9,296

-1.9%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Trading Days

22

22


20


Total Notional Value

$799,138

$937,641

-14.8%

$671,028

19.1%

Total ADNV

36,324

42,620

-14.8%

33,551

8.3%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated This Week
The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended December 31, 2018, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Friday, February 8, 2019. The 2018 data sheets available on the website will be updated to include this information.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact





Suzanne Cosgrove

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-312-786-7123

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

scosgrove@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe, Cboe Volatility Index, and VIX are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg





© 2019 PR Newswire