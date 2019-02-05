Cboe Global Markets Reports January 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported January monthly trading volume at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
January
January
%
December
%
2019
2018
Chg
2018
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Trading Days
21
21
19
Total Volume
154,273
189,841
-18.7%
165,150
-6.6%
Total ADV
7,346
9,040
-18.7%
8,692
-15.5%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Trading Days
21
21
20
Total Volume
4,948
7,352
-32.7%
6,212
-20.4%
Total ADV
236
350
-32.7%
311
-24.1%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Trading Days
21
21
19
Total Volume
26,908
27,156
-0.9%
30,579
-12.0%
Total ADV
1,281
1,293
-0.9%
1,609
-20.4%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Trading Days
22
22
19
Total Notional Value
€ 200,531
€ 220,638
-9.1%
€ 176,619
13.5%
Total ADNV
€ 9,115
€ 10,029
-9.1%
€ 9,296
-1.9%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Trading Days
22
22
20
Total Notional Value
$799,138
$937,641
-14.8%
$671,028
19.1%
Total ADNV
36,324
42,620
-14.8%
33,551
8.3%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated This Week
The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended December 31, 2018, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Friday, February 8, 2019. The 2018 data sheets available on the website will be updated to include this information.
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
