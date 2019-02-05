

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended on an upbeat note on Tuesday, with several indices rising to multi-week highs, as investors reacted positively to some buoyant earnings reports.



With the focus on earnings, investors shrugged off concerns about trade related issues and Brexit and kept picking up stocks.



With most of the markets in the region moving higher and several key sectors scoring gains, thee pan European Stoxx 600 ended stronger by 1.41%. Among major markets in the region, the U.K. closed sharply higher, with its benchmark FTSE 100 gaining 2.04% after Pound Sterling dropped to a new 2-week low against the greenback.



Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 1.71% and 1.66%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 1.54% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden gained 0.5 to 1.6%. Denmark gained more than 2%, while Turkey edged up marginally.



Strong results from BP Plc triggered hectic buying in oil stocks. BP reported a sharp 65% jump in fourth quarter net profit, compared to year-ago quarter. BP shares jumped more than 5%.



Burberry Group, British American Tobacco, Kingfisher, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, Micro Focus,Centrica, DCC and 3I Group were among the other notable gainers in the U.K. market.



In Germany, Wirecard soared more than 7%. Fresenius, Covestro, Merck, Adidas, Bayer, Beiersdorf, Deutsche Telekom, Continental, SAP and Henkel gained 2 to 4%.



Saint Gobain, among the most prominent gainers in the French market, moved up more than 6%. Dassault Systemes, L'Oreal, Louis Vuitton, Valeo, Legrand, Accor, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Carrefour, Sodexo and Hermes International gained 2.5 to 4.2%.



Swedish stock Assa Abloy rallied sharply after the company reported a jump in fourth quarter net profit.



Apple supplier AMS plunged after the company posted a sharp drop in its 2018 fourth-quarter adjusted net profit and flagged revenue drop in the first quarter of 2019 amid weak smartphone demand.



Shares of Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora soared 18% after announcing a two-year transformation plan.



In economic releases, the IHS Markit data showed growth in eurozone almost stalled in January. The IHI's composite final PMI dipped to 51.0 in the month from December's 51.1, its lowest reading since July 2013.



A measure of Euro zone retail sales also fell as expected in December amid declines in non-food sales and online purchases.



Elsewhere, U.K. service sector growth slowed more-than-expected in January, moving closer to stagnation, as new orders decreased for the first time in two-an-a-half years, preliminary data from IHS Markit showed.



