

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market extended its winning streak to a sixth successive day, as traders created fresh long positions on Tuesday thanks to recent strong batch of earnings reports from across Europe and the U.S.



The benchmark SMI ended up 139.08 points, or 1.54%, at 9,150.56. On Monday, the index ended up 15.12 points, or 0.17%, at 9,011.48.



Julius Baer, which declined sharply in the previous session after tha bank's earnings fell short of expectations, ended nearly 5% up today.



LafargeHolcim gained about 2.3%. The company announced on Monday that it acquired Transit Mix Concrete Co., a leading supplier of building materials in Colorado and subsidiary of Continental Materials Corporation.



The acquisition will strengthen the company's position in a dynamic and growing building materials market of the United States, LafargeHolcim said.



Richemont gained 3.2%, LafargeHolcim ended 3% up, Lonza Group advanced 2.8% and UBS gained about 2.35%.



Credit Suisse, ABB, Geberit, Adecco, Givaudan, Nestle, SGS, Swisscom, Novartis and Swatch ended higher by 1 to 2.3%.



Swiss market operator SIX said on Tuesday that Alcon will be included in the Swiss Market Index of Switzerland's 20 largest listed companies. Alcon, the eye-care business of Novartis, was spun-off by the drugmaker last year.



With most of the markets in the region moving higher and several key sectors scoring gains, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended stronger by 1.41%. Among major markets in the region, the U.K. closed sharply higher, with its benchmark FTSE 100 gaining 2.04% after Pound Sterling dropped to a new 2-week low against the greenback.



Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 1.71% and 1.66%, respectively. Several other markets in Europe closed with solid gains.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX