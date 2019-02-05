

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A list of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's State of the Union guests released by the White House on Monday may provide clues to the issues the president plans to address during his speech Tuesday night.



Trump's guests include members of a family impacted by a murder committed by an illegal immigrant, reinforcing expectations the president's address will focus heavily on border security amid the ongoing impasse over his controversial border wall.



A special agent with the Homeland Security Department's human trafficking unit will also be among the president's guests, as Trump has recently tied the issue of human trafficking to border security in graphic detail.



The guest list also suggests Trump will discuss issues such as criminal justice reform, efforts to address the opioid epidemic, and last October's mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.



Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied in school due to his last name, is also among the president and first lady's guests.



The first lady has launched an anti-bullying initiative, although her husband has frequently been accused of being a bully for his repeated Twitter attacks and taunting nicknames.



