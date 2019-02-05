AVEVA's Industry-leading Portfolio Enables Edge-to-Enterprise Visualisation Using Hybrid Cloud, Delivering Enhanced Technical and Commercial Flexibility

23rd Annual ARC Industry Forum, Florida, February 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AVEVA today announced a major update to its Monitoring, Control and Information Management portfolio, delivering edge-to-cloud integration and advanced visualisation tools, along with seamless access to advanced applications and powerful analytics. These advanced capabilities are delivered in AVEVA's market-leading portfolio including InTouch HMI, InTouch Edge HMI, System Platform, Historian and AVEVA Insight products, providing unmatched enterprise-wide visualisation and insight into operations and a high degree of commercial flexibility with subscription, a foundational element of digital transformation.

With these capabilities available in a hybrid cloud model, customers can quickly bridge OT and IT requirements, create reusable industrial applications with rapid time to value, and drive operational efficiency with increased visibility across multiple levels of an organisation, in the discrete, process, hybrid and infrastructure industries.

This enhanced cloud offering provides a seamless, integrated experience that enables customers to access information and functionality from across AVEVA's broad range of proven value chain applications: from engineering design data, to manufacturing execution management, to predictive maintenance, and much more. Companies can benefit from unparalleled insights and work process digitalisation, for example using real-time and historical data with machine learning capabilities to predict possible faults or failures and take pre-emptive action through automated workflows supported by augmented reality tools.

AVEVA CEO Craig Hayman said, "AVEVA is committed to partnering with our customers to achieve maximum value from industrial digital transformation. We enable smarter decisions by creating innovative technology. The latest enhancements in our Monitoring, Control and Information Management portfolio, exemplified by the benefits delivered through the ADNOC Panorama initiative, perfectly illustrate how we are empowering our customers with edge-to-enterprise visibility."

A leading example of where AVEVA's enterprise visualisation and integration solutions have been deployed, and are a key enabler to wholescale digital transformation, is the diverse and complex operations of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The Panorama Digital Command Centre enables ADNOC to monitor and optimise the performance of its assets and operations across 16 operating companies (OPCOs) from their Abu Dhabi headquarters. This includes oil and gas development and production, through to processing, petroleum and chemical products to transportation and distribution

H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Group CEO, said, "The Panorama Digital Command Centre demonstrates how ADNOC is utilising cutting-edge technology to find new ways to optimise our assets, unlock value and drive efficiencies across the company. It provides a single access point to critical operational and performance information, facilitating smarter and faster decision-making and better enabling us to uncover new solutions."

Greater flexibility in licensing, configuration and deployment models through the subscription offer significantly reduces total cost of ownership and minimises complexity for AVEVA's customers. From the initial release of individual subscription offers in its Monitoring, Control and Information Management portfolio in 2018, AVEVA has seen a doubling of subscription volume across this portfolio. The current release represents the next step in making a wider portfolio bundle available through subscription and is in support of AVEVA's move to subscription and cloud-based capabilities across its portfolio to deliver greater customer value.

