

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled little changed on Tuesday, as a slightly stronger dollar and rising equities weighed on the commodity.



With some upbeat earnings reports and last week's fairly buoyant jobs data prompting traders to look at riskier assets, the yellow metal has been struggling for support over the past few days.



However, gold's losses were just marginal today as sentiment remains somewhat cautious ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address, due later in the day.



Trump's speech is likely to provide clues about what could be in store with regard to the conflict over funding for the border wall. The speech is also likely to provide some updates on U.S.-China trade issues.



The dollar gained in strength against most major currencies today. The dollar index was up nearly 0.2%.



Gold futures for April ended down $0.10, at $1,319.20 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended down $0.050, at $15.836 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $2.8170, gaining $0.0225 for the session.



On the economic front, activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a slower rate in the month of January, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index fell to 56.7 in January from an upwardly revised 58.0 in December. With the bigger than expected decrease, the index dropped to its lowest level since a matching reading in July of last year.



Economists had expected the non-manufacturing index to dip to 57.1 from the 57.6 originally reported for the previous month.



New order growth showed a significant slowdown compared to the previous month, with the new orders index slumping to 57.7 in January from 62.7 in December.



The business activity index also fell to 59.7 in January from 61.2 in December, while the employment index rose to 57.8 from 56.6.



On the inflation front, the report said the prices index climbed to 59.4 in January from 58.0 in December, indicating prices increased for the 20th consecutive month.



'Respondents are concerned about the impacts of the government shutdown but remain mostly optimistic about overall business conditions,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



