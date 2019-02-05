

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures drifted lower on Tuesday as concerns about energy demand resurfaced after data showed a drop in U.S. services sector activity.



Oil prices had moved higher earlier in the session as traders stepped up buying, on hopes OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's petroleum industry will significantly tighten supply in the market.



However, post release of a report on U.S. service sector activity from the Institute for Supply Management, prices retreated to eventually settle lower.



Traders were also looking ahead to crude inventory data. The American Petroleum Institute will release its monthly oil report later in the day and the official data from U.S. Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday morning.



According to a Bloomberg survey of analysts, U.S. crude inventories probably increased by 1.5 million barrels last week.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $0.90, or 1.7%, at $53.66 a barrel.



On Monday, crude oil futures ended down $0.70, or 1.3%, at $54.56 a barrel.



Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a slower rate in the month of January, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.



On the economic front, the ISM said its non-manufacturing index fell to 56.7 in January from an upwardly revised 58.0 in December. With the bigger than expected decrease, the index dropped to its lowest level since a matching reading in July of last year.



Economists had expected the non-manufacturing index to dip to 57.1 from the 57.6 originally reported for the previous month.



New order growth showed a significant slowdown compared to the previous month, with the new orders index slumping to 57.7 in January from 62.7 in December.



The business activity index also fell to 59.7 in January from 61.2 in December, while the employment index rose to 57.8 from 56.6.



On the inflation front, the report said the prices index climbed to 59.4 in January from 58.0 in December, indicating prices increased for the 20th consecutive month.



'Respondents are concerned about the impacts of the government shutdown but remain mostly optimistic about overall business conditions,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



The focus is now on President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address, due later in the day.



Trump's speech is likely to provide clues about what could be in store with regard to the conflict over funding for the border wall. The speech is also likely to provide some updates on U.S.-China trade issues.



