

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $18.08 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $6.89 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.1% to $131.49 million from $94.52 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $18.08 Mln. vs. $6.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $131.49 Mln vs. $94.52 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX