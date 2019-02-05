

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.79 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $4.42 million, or $2.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $15.30 billion from $15.35 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.84 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $15.30 Bln vs. $15.35 Bln last year.



