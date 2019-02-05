

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) released earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.6 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $30.9 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.2 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $216.8 million from $187.9 million last year.



Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $29.2 Mln. vs. $25.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $216.8 Mln vs. $187.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $216 - $218 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.75 Full year revenue guidance: $855 - $865 Mln



