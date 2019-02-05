

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $249.1 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $266.9 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $281.7 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.88 billion from $2.84 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $281.7 Mln. vs. $253.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.



